'Drew & Mike Show' returns to Detroit radio with weekend time slot

DETROIT - The "Drew & Mike Show" is returning to Detroit radio.

106.7 Detroit's Wheels, announced the launch of the show, adding it to their weekend lineup. The “Drew & Mike Show” will broadcast every Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

The “Drew & Mike Show” which was the dominant show in the Detroit market for decades and was co-hosted by the late Mike Clark, who passed away in October, will feature content previously heard on the “Drew & Mike Podcast” which premiered in May of 2016.

In alignment with the podcast, the weekend show will star Drew Lane and will feature Marc Fellhauer, Tom Mazaway, Brandon McAfee and 106.7 WLLZ’s on-air personality Trudi Daniels as well as a rotating cast of radio and television personalities who will offer their one-of-a-kind take on music, sports, politics, pop culture and topics centered around Detroit.

“We are excited to bring the legendary ‘Drew & Mike Show’ back to Detroit,” said Paul Corvino, Region President for iHeartMedia Detroit. “The show and its hosts have held a special place in the Detroit community for many years and we feel it aligns perfectly with the wide range of content and programming that we offer to our listeners on 106.7 WLLZ.”

“I’m thrilled to be back on-air in a city I love,” said Drew. “I know my friend Mike would’ve loved to be back on the air and to broadcast on the iconic 106.7 WLLZ would’ve blown his mind. Our show is authentic, and a Detroit on-air staple. I can’t wait to return to radio and engage with the Detroit community once again.”

