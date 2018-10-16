Detroit radio legend Mike Clark of 'Drew & Mike' dead at 63

Mike Clark, the former co-host of the popular Detroit-area radio show "Drew & Mike," passed away in his sleep.

His longtime radio colleagues continue to do the "Drew & Mike" show.

The radio show ran from 1992 to 2013 on 101.1 WRIF. Clark hosted the show with Drew Lane.

Clark worked long and hard as a sidekick and even solo act for awhile.

The "Drew & Mike" show, which will always keep the name, opened with the gravelly voiced Spartan fan -- Clark -- and his take on the Michigan vs. Michigan State football rivalry. That's certainly fitting this week.

Lane reacted to Clark's passing on their afternoon podcast.

"Everyone is numb, just so sad," he said.

Lane admitted Clark was quirky but said he had a great sense of humor and most recently was trying to get healthy.

"Mike had health issues the last couple of years, pretty serious. His vocal chords were frozen and he had problems with breathing, but it seemed like everything was coming together as he was going to doctors, which he was very against," he said.

