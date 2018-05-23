Driver asks for name of 11-year-old girl walking to school in Detroit

An 11-year-old girl said she was approached by a driver on the way to school. (WDIV)

DETROIT - An 11-year-old girl was asked her name by a stranger Wednesday while walking to elementary school in Detroit.

Police said the girl was walking to Marquette Elementary School on the city's west side when she was approached around 8:30 a.m. at Nottingham Road and Morang Avenue.

The man asked the girl her name, and she ran to school to tell administrators, police said.

She told police the man was black and driving in a yellow car.

