Driver hits construction worker installing sign on shoulder of I-96 in Oakland County, police say

NOVI, Mich. - A possible drunken driver struck a construction worker who was installing a sign on the shoulder of I-96 in Oakland County, police said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-96 near Milford Road in Lyon Township, according to authorities.

Officials said the Michigan Department of Transportation worker was struck while installing a sign on the right shoulder. He was taken to Providence Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The 34-year-old driver consented to a blood draw and is being held at the Novi Police Department for possible driving under the influence, according to authorities.

The MDOT worker told police he was on the rear liftgate when the car struck his vehicle.

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the crash.

