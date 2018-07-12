Driver in crash that killed 2 women in Southfield to face charges

Two women were killed in a car crash on July 10, 2018 on Berg Road in Southfield. (WDIV)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - The driver of vehicle that crashed early Tuesday morning on Berg Road, killing two women, is expected to be arraigned on charges.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Marcia Gingles, 21, and Tyana Bryant, 20, both of Southfield, were killed when the vehicle they were passengers in crashed into a tree and rolled onto Berg Road near Civic Center Drive.

Southfield police said the 20-year-old man behind the wheel of the car was turning from Northwestern Highway onto southbound Berg Road at about 6:10 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

Police said the man ran from the scene, leaving behind the two women in the vehicle. Police located the man a short time later. He was given a preliminary breath test and was taken a to a hospital for a blood draw. He is expected to be arraigned on charges later this week.

No other vehicles were involved.

Audrey Cameron witnessed the fatal crash and said she is praying for the families of the victims.

"I heard the car screeching ... and then the car, boom, boom, boom, and I saw a lot of smoke and I saw the debris," Cameron said. "The car rolled twice and it stopped, and at that time, I ran in the house and I called 911."

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to get the victims out of the vehicle, which had rolled over onto Berg Road.

Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.