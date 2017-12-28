Driver in fatal wrong-way I-275 crash had no alcohol in system, state police say

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Blood results have revealed there was no alcohol in the system of a man involved in the fatal wrong-way crash on I-275 in Canton Township, Michigan State Police said. He was tested after an open container of alcohol was found in the vehicle after the crash.

Engaged couple Nicholas Pare and Shannon McIntyre were inside the vehicle that was struck on Dec. 12 in the northbound lanes of I-275 near Palmer Road, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

State police said their vehicle was struck by another vehicle traveling the wrong way on the interstate. Authorities said the 59-year-old man behind the wheel is from Wolverine Lake and had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

He was transported to a hospital. He was released from the hospital pending charges.

The northbound lanes of I-275 were shut down at Michigan Avenue for several hours.

An investigation into what caused the wrong-way crash continues.

.UPDATE: A Male and Female have been killed by the wrong way driver. The suspect, a 59 year old male from Wolverine Lk has been transported to local hospital. Open alcohol found in vehicle. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/KRn1eb8Ido — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 12, 2017

