Driver killed in overnight crash on Saturday

METRO DETROIT - Michigan State Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a driver dead on Saturday.

According to police, around 1:40 a.m., troopers responded to a traffic crash that happened on I-275 southbound near south Huron River Drive.

Further investigation revealed that a passenger car was being driven southbound on I-275 when the driver lost control, causing the car to roll over. The driver was killed and the passenger was not injured. The driver has not been identified.

The crash is currently under investigation.

