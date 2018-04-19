Driver sentenced to 4 months in jail for fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist in Clinton Township

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A 28-year-old woman learned her sentence Thursday for a fatal traffic incident Sept. 24, 2017 on 16 Mile Road in Clinton Township.

Abigail Busam, 28, of Clinton Township, pleaded no contest to a failing to stop at the scene of a deadly accident charge in March.

Clinton Township police said Busam was driving eastbound on 16 Mile Road when her vehicle struck 39-year-old Jessica Anderson, who was riding a bike northbound across 16 Mile Road at the Gratiot Avenue crosswalk. Anderson was transported to McLaren Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Busam never stopped and fled the scene, police said. However, she walked into a Clinton Township police station the next day and admitted she was responsible for striking Anderson. Busam was released but a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was arraigned on the charge in November and pleaded no contest in March.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Woman turns herself in after deadly hit-and-run of bike rider in Clinton Township

“I know I can’t change any mistake that I’ve made but I can let it change me,” Busam said at sentencing. “I am willing to accept whatever you hand down.”

The judge explained that even if she wasn’t at fault, she could have stayed to help the victim.

“At least be with the person, offer her some words of comfort, apologize, maybe say a prayer with her, do anything you could to lessen her frightening injuries,” the judge said. “You missed the opportunity to give aid to a fellow human being as she was dying or to get help to prevent her death.”

Busam was sentenced to four months in jail and three years probation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.