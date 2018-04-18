Driver strips naked, dances in street after causing 5-vehicle pileup in Westland, police say

WESTLAND, Mich. - A wild crash involving at least five vehicles in Westland ended Tuesday with a man getting out of his car and taking off his clothes, officials said.

The five-car pileup happened at Wayne and Warren roads. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment, but officials said there were no serious injuries.

Police said a pickup truck came barreling down Wayne Road and plowed into vehicles. After the crash, the driver got out of the pickup truck and got naked, police said.

Officials said the man stripped all his clothes off and started dancing in the street.

"He stands up and starts getting naked," witness Derek Waldman said. "I said, 'Wow man.'"

"He threw all his clothes off, saying, 'I'm fine, I'm fine,' to the police," witness Ghazi Khalaf said. "He tried eventually running away, but the cops eventually got him, kneeled and handcuffs, then he got taken away."

The driver is still in custody as police try to determine why he was acting so erratically.

One of the drivers involved was an elderly woman whose car was completely smashed, but she managed to get out through the passenger's side, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.