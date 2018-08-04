Driver wanted in connection with hit-and-run crash that injured Detroit police officer turns self in

DETROIT - A 19-year-old man who allegedly hit a Detroit police officer early Saturday and fled the scene turned himself in to police.

Watch a press conference with Chief James Craig and Mayor Mike Duggan below.

Investigators say the officer and his partner were dispersing a crowd from a party in the area of Southfield Road and McNichols around 2:50 a.m., when one of the officers was hit by a vehicle, and that driver did not stop.

Detroit police are seeking this vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run that injured an officer Aug. 4, 2018. (WDIV)

The 30-year-old officer was rushed to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition on life support. He has been a member of the Detroit police for a year, police Chief James Craig said.

Police said the driver, who was traveling more than 60 miles per hour, went between two police cars that had the lights engaged.

"It appears a speeder late at night just blew past the police cars," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

