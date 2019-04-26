Driver who led police on wild chase in Macomb County found under tarp of pool, officials say

Stratford Newton is accused of leading police on a chase throughout Southeast Michigan. (WDIV)

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A driver accused of leading police on a wild chase throughout Southeast Michigan in a stolen car was found hiding under the tarp of an above-ground pool after running away from a crash scene, according to authorities.

A deputy from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said he saw a white Dodge Charged driving recklessly on Hall Road near Gratiot Avenue around 4:05 p.m. Thursday.

When the deputy tried to stop the Charger, the driver accelerated and crashed into two vehicles while trying to squeeze in between them, according to authorities.

The deputy said he stopped to help the occupants of the other two vehicles. One of the drivers was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

While the deputy was at the scene, a man walked up to him and said the driver of the Charger had robbed him at a Chesterfield Township Walmart, police said.

Macomb County dispatchers said they received several calls from citizens about the Charger driving recklessly. Deputies found the Charger and pursued it east on I-94, where the chase ended, according to authorities.

The Charger was damaged from the earlier crash and appeared to have lost a tire, police said.

Michigan State Police and St. Clair County Sheriff's Office officials were notified of the incident as the Charger continued east on I-94, according to authorities.

A short time later, the Charger crashed on eastbound I-94 near Allington Road in St. Clair County, police said. A Michigan State Police trooper said he saw Stratford Newton, 30, of Detroit, get out of the Charger and run into the woods.

Stratford Newton (WDIV)

Newton was found around 7:10 p.m. Thursday hiding under a tarp in an above-ground pool at a home on Deer Meadow Lane in St. Clair Township, police said.

He was taken into custody and is being held at the Macomb County Jail.

Authorities said the Charger had been stolen out of Detroit. Items from the Chesterfield Township robbery were found in the car, according to authorities.

Deputies found more items from the Chesterfield Township robbery in Newton's possession when he was arrested, police said.

Newton is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, third-degree fleeing a police officer, driving with a suspended, revoked or denied license and failure to stop at the scene of a crash.

He was arraigned Friday at 41-A District Court in Shelby Township and is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Newton is scheduled to return to court May 7.

