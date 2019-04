MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Sheriff's officials confirm that a suspect allegedly involved in a robbery and police chase in Macomb County has been taken into custody.

The suspect was driving a stolen vehicle and struck other vehicles as he was fleeing police, officials said.

The incident happened Thursday evening and began in the area of M59 and Gratiot Avenue. The suspect crashed at Allington and Trumble roads in St. Clair Township.

