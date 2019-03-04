Drivers killed in wrong-way, head-on crash between pickup truck, SUV on I-96 in Livingston County

Two drivers were killed in a crash, police said. (WDIV)

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two drivers were killed Sunday in a wrong-way, head-on crash between a pickup truck and an SUV on I-96 in Livingston County, police said.

Deputies were called to westbound I-96 and Pleasant Valley Road in Brighton Township at 1:34 a.m. Sunday.

Chet Lamar Gardner, 43, of Farmington Hills, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 east in the westbound lanes of I-96 when he struck a 2010 Dodge Journey, police said.

The Journey was being driven by Patricia Mellisa Pond, 30, of Haslett, police said.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Pond was wearing her seat belt, but Gardner was not, according to authorities.

Officials are investigating if speed, alcohol or drug use were factors in the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

