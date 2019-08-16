Drunken Oxford mother crashes into ditch after fleeing police with daughters in car, officials say

Police said a woman was driving drunk with children in the car when she crashed into a ditch on Aug. 14, 2019, in Oxford. (Lapeer County Sheriff's Office)

OXFORD, Mich. - A drunken Oxford mother crashed into a ditch after speeding away from police with her daughters in the car on the way to a Cheeseburger Festival, according to officials.

Deputies with the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office received a call at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday that a woman with two children was drunk at a gas station in Capac.

The woman asked for directions to Bad Axe and left the gas station heading west on I-69 in a gray 2009 Pontiac G6, officials said.

A deputy spotted the car at 1:58 a.m. Wednesday near I-69 and M-53 in Imlay City, police said. He tried to stop the woman, but she fled north on M-53 through Imlay City while reaching speeds of 80 mph and faster, according to authorities.

The chase was terminated after two miles due to high speeds and children inside the vehicle, deputies said.

The car was found off the roadway at 2:02 a.m. Wednesday in a ditch on the northeast side of M-53 and Bowers Road, officials said.

Police said the woman had failed to navigate a curve in the roadway.

The driver was identified as a 40-year-old woman from Oxford. She was outside the car with her 10- and 7-year-old daughters, police said.

Authorities learned the woman was heading to Caseville to attend the Cheeseburger Festival.

The woman was taken to McLaren Hospital in Lapeer with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 10-year-old girl was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak by helicopter and is in serious condition, but stable, according to authorities.

The 7-year-old girl was treated at McLaren Hospital in Lapeer and released, police said.

The car had improper registration plates and was uninsured, officials said.

Police said the woman had a suspended driver's license.

Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. Toxicology reports are pending.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was contacted for the children.

Lapeer County Sheriff's Office deputies are continuing to investigate the case and will present evidence to the Lapeer County Prosecutor's Office regarding charges.

