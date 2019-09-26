Drunken woman runs 2 red lights with 2 flat tires while toddler sleeps in back seat, Troy police say

Dash cam video shows Autumn Chapman being pulled over Sept. 15, 2019, in Troy. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - Police released audio of a Detroit woman's failed sobriety tests and dash cam video of her being pulled over after she ran two red lights while driving with two flat tires and her boyfriend's young daughter in the back seat, according to authorities.

Autumn Lashay Chapman, 23, of Detroit, was pulled over at 12:42 a.m. Sept. 15 while heading east on West Big Beaver Road near I-75 in Troy, police said.

Autumn Lashay Chapman (WDIV)

A caller told police Chapman had ran two red lights and was driving on two flat tires.

Officers pulled Chapman over in her 2009 Chevrolet Impala. They said she was driving erratically.

You can see police dash cam video of Chapman being pulled over below.

Officers said the car's driver's side tires were completely shredded and Chapman smelled like alcohol.

Chapman told police she was driving home to Southfield from the Northville area, but authorities noted Troy is east of both of those cities by several miles.

Police noticed a 2-year-old child asleep in the back seat was not properly secured, according to authorities. The child was sitting in the seat without straps or belts securing her, police said.

Chapman told officers the girl was her boyfriend's daughter.

She initially denied consuming alcohol but later admitted to having one drink, police said.

She was asked to perform several sobriety tests, but she performed poorly, according to authorities.

You can listen to audio of her sobriety tests in the video below.

Chapman submitted to a preliminary breath test and blew at .21%, according to police.

She was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment.

The child was turned over to Chapman's mother, police said.

Chapman was arraigned Sept. 19 at 52-4 District Court.

