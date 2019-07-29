DTE: 40K customers without power after storms

DTE says the outages are spread throughout its coverage area.

DETROIT - About 40,000 DTE customers are without power after storms rolled through southeast Michigan Sunday and Monday, the company announced.

How to report an outage

Customers have three ways to contact DTE when they lose power or see a downed power line:

By accessing the DTE Energy Mobile App from your smartphone or tablet

Calling 800-477-4747

Visiting DTE’s website at dteenergy.com. The app is available free of charge from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Additional information is available through the online Power Outage Map at www.dteenergy.com/outage

