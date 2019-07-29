DTE Energy: About 21,000 customers without power in Metro Detroit after Sunday storms

DETROIT - DTE Energy officials said 21,000 customers are without power as of 8 p.m. Sunday after storms swept through Southeast Michigan.

The outage comes a week after storms knocked out power to 600,000 DTE customers.

RELATED: Help Me Hank: DTE answers questions after storms leave thousands without power for days

Officials with DTE said 62 percent of power outages in the U.S. are caused by weather or tree-related incidents.

A timeline on when power will be restored is is currently unknown.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.