DTE Energy: 40,000 customers without power after Saturday storms

Scott Olson/Getty Images

DETROIT - Thousands of DTE Energy customers are without power in Southeastern Michigan after storms rolled through the region Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: Ben Bailey: Another chance for severe storms tonight in Metro Detroit

As of 8 p.m., DTE said 40,000 customers are without power. Check the DTE outage map here.

About 250 crews are currently working on restoring power. As of 8 p.m., approximately 25,000 customers' electricity has already been restored.

DTE said power is expected to be restored to about 80 percent of affected customers by midnight, with the rest estimated to be finished by 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

What to do if you see a downed power line

If you see a downed power line:

Call DTE Energy immediately at 800-477-4747

Assume the wire is hot. Just because there aren't sparks, doesn't mean the line isn't carrying electricity.

Don't touch a fallen power line or anything touching the wire. Always stay 25 feet away from a downed power line.

Do not touch anything or anyone in contact with a fallen power line.

Stay away from water near downed power lines, even small puddles.

If a fallen power line comes in contact with your vehicle, STAY INSIDE until help arrives. If you must leave, jump clear of the vehicle.

Be careful not to stand under damaged tree limbs or power lines

Be especially cautious near metal fences around the area.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.