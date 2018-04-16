DTE Energy crews continue work to restore power throughout Metro Detroit

DETROIT - DTE crews have been working around the clock trying to restore power throughout Metro Detroit after a heavy rain and ice storm.

“When we started this morning, we still had 250,000 customers that were without power," DTE spokesperson Morgan Elliott Andahazy said. "We were able to dispatch half of those out the gate this morning."

Andahazy said they expect to restore power to well over 100,000 customers on Monday. That should leave about 140,000 people without power.

Kimberly Maroncelli said seeing the crews in her Dearborn Heights neighborhood was a promising sign.

“This is the first time we've seen activity today," Maroncelli said. "We’ve been waiting all day. I’m glad to see that they’re out there working."

But not everyone has been as lucky. Gregory Adams said he's been without power since 1 p.m. Sunday.

That’s the same story for neighbors in Royal Oak. Some are taking matters into their own hands.

"The basement flooded and the furnace is not working, so it’s like 50 to 55 degrees inside,” resident Steve Martin said.

Martin said his power went out Sunday afternoon, and his family is preparing for another night in the cold. Meanwhile, DTE wants everyone to know that crews are working as fast as they can.

