DTE Energy power outage map: 15K customers without power in Metro Detroit due to snow

DETROIT - With heavy, slushy snow falling in Metro Detroit on Thursday and Friday, scattered power outages are being reported.

DTE Energy Outage Map shows scattered outages across the area. DTE is reporting at least 15,000 customers without power as of 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Some of the hardest hit areas are in Washtenaw and Wayne counties. The Romulus area is reporting more than 3,000 without power. Restoration times range from later this evening to unavailable.

Reports have come into the Local 4 newsroom of down power lines in Livonia and Dearborn.

You can check the DTE Energy Outage Map here.

Preparing for a Power Outage

Be Prepared

Assemble an emergency kit in advance.

Battery-powered radio or television (the news media will provide updates on when electricity will be restored)

Flashlights or battery-operated lanterns

Extra batteries

Candles with holders

Matches

Bottled water

Manual can opener

Nonperishable food

Disposable plates and utensils

Wind-up or battery-powered clock

Corded telephone (cordless phones don’t work when the power goes out and your cell phone may not work if cell towers are affected)

Report Your Outage or Voltage Problem

Check your neighborhood. If you are the only one without power, check your circuit breakers or fuses. Reset or replace them as necessary.

Get a Restoration Estimate

For a status report on your power outage, get a restoration estimate online or call 800.477.4747 and use our automated system.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.