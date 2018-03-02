66,000 DTE Energy customers still without power after 100K impacted by SE Michigan winter storm

DTE Energy said 66,000 customers are without power as of 10:30 a.m. Friday in Metro Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - DTE Energy officials said 66,000 customers are still without power due to a snow storm that hit Southeast Michigan on Thursday.

The storm impacted a total of 100,000 customers, and crews have restored power to 34,000 customers, DTE said.

Outages are concentrated in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe and Livingston counties.

Officials said power was knocked out due to heavy, wet snow that arrived Thursday afternoon and continued into Thursday night.

DTE officials expect to have power restored to about 85 percent of customers by 11:30 p.m. Friday. The remaining customers are expected to have power restored over the weekend.

Crews are working 16-hour shifts to restore service, DTE officials said.

You can view the DTE Energy power outage map here.

Safety tips

DTE released the following tips for staying safe during a power outage.

"Safety is always a priority. Customers should stay at least 20 feet away from all power lines and anything they’re in contact with, and consider them live. They are extremely dangerous. Treat every downed power line as if it were energized. Customers should also heed the warning of yellow caution tape, which indicates there is a downed power line in the area. Do not cross yellow caution tape. Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in."

Never drive across a downed power line. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside until help arrives.

Always operate generators outdoors to avoid dangerous buildup of toxic fumes.

Don’t open refrigerators or freezers more often than absolutely necessary. A closed refrigerator will stay cold for 12 hours. Kept closed, a well-filled freezer will preserve food for two days.

Turn off or unplug all appliances to prevent an electrical overload when power is restored. Leave on one light switch to indicate when power is restored.

If a customer is elderly or has a medical condition that would be adversely impacted by a power outage, they should try to make alternative accommodations with family or friends.

During low-voltage conditions -- when lights are dim and television pictures are smaller -- shut off motor-driven appliances such as refrigerators to prevent overheating and possible damage. Sensitive electronic devices also should be unplugged.

Stay out of flooded or damp basements or other areas if water is in contact with outlets or any electrically-operated appliance. The water or moisture may serve as a conductor of electricity. This can cause serious or even fatal injury.

Assemble an emergency kit. It should include a battery-powered radio, a flashlight and candles, extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a fire extinguisher, bottled water and non-perishable food.

Customers who depend on electrically powered medical equipment should ask their physician about an emergency battery back-up system. If a customer is elderly or has a medical condition that would be adversely impacted by a power outage, they should develop an emergency plan that allows for alternative accommodations with family or friends.

Keep a corded or cell phone on hand because a cordless telephone needs electricity to operate. Also, customers should learn how to manually open automated garage doors.

Customers who depend on a well for drinking water need to plan ahead on how they will obtain water. Store containers of water for cooking and washing.

Customers can contact DTE if they lose power or see a downed power line by calling 800-477-4747 or going to the DTE website at DTEEnergy.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.