DTE restores power after Whitmore Lake residents go 6 days without electricity

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. - Whitmore Lake residents finally have power after six days in the dark.

DTE said a main power line and multiple poles were knocked down, making the area was one of the hardest hit by storms last weekend.

The company said crews were in the area all week. They had thought the problem was fixed, but it actually wasn't, prolonging the time residents were without power.

