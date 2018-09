DETROIT - The Quran and Sunnah Society on Van Dyke Avenue caught fire for the second time in two days.



The first fire happened Saturday night in front of the building, and the second started on the second floor at about 11 a.m. Sunday.

The causes of both fires have not yet been identified.

Both fires have been put out.

The investigation is ongoing.

