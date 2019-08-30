Eastpointe man charged for possessing, distributing child porn

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - An Eastpointe man is facing charges in connection with child pornography officials say he had on his phone.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip about 65 child sexually abusive images being uploaded to a file sharing account in January 2018.

Investigators tracked the IP address to 28-year-old Keith Alan Arms Jr.

Police searched Arms' home and seized three electronic devices, officials said. Child sexually abusive material, including photos and videos, was found on his phone, authorities said.

Arms was charged with one count of using a computer to commit a crime, five counts of distribution of child sexually abusive material and five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.

He is charged as a habitual offender because he has two prior fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct convictions.

Arms' bond was given a $1 million bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 10.

