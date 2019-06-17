Eastpointe police seek person of interest in fatal shooting

Alita Evans is considered a person of interest in a fatal shooting June 14, 2019 in Eastpointe. (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Police in Eastpointe are searching for a person of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting Friday near Nine Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Alita Evans, 30, is considered a person of interest in connection to a shooting that killed a 25-year-old man outside a senior apartment building. Officials said the shooting doesn't appear to have any connection to the apartments. Investigators are still working to figure out the details.

When Eastpointe police arrived, they found a pickup truck stuck on top of a boulder, and the 25-year-old Detroit man was lying on the ground. The man had very faint vital signs and died at a hospital, police said.

Officials found 10 bullet casings and said the incident might have been a shootout. They also found a gun near the victim, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw a car driving away but didn't have any other information.

"There's very little traffic, no pedestrian traffic," Eastpointe police Lt. David Ernatt said. "The weapon was recovered."

Ernatt said police are following up on leads in the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100.

Here is a report from Friday:

