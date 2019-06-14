Man found fatally shot near pickup truck in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Eastpointe police are investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning near a senior living facility near 9 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

Officers were at the Oakwood Manor Senior Living complex on Nehls Avenue, and had been there since 4 a.m. Friday. A black pickup truck appeared to have been struck by gunfire. The truck was resting on a boulder.

Police found numerous gun shell casings, leading them to believe this was some kind of a shootout.

Residents at the complex called police. Officers found the victim, who is in his late 20s or early 30s, lying behind the pickup truck with a faint pulse. He died at a hospital. He was a resident of Detroit.

"This is normally a quiet area. It's kind of a shocking incident," said Lt. Dave Ernatt, of the Eastpointe Police Department. "It's going to be tough putting it together, but we're going to do our best."

Ernatt said there was not pedestrian traffic in the area at the time. It's not clear if they have any witnesses.

