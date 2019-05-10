Eastpointe woman frustrated after burglar kicks in side door, steals electronics, rent money

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A woman said her side door was kicked in and items were stolen in the latest of a string of burglaries in Eastpointe.

"I was angry and they didn't care," Carlita Evans said.

The day Evans started a new job managing a sandwich shop, her cousin called to say her Eastpointe home had been burglarized.

Evans' security camera captured video of a man at her door, pretending to be on his phone, police said.

Her side door was kicked in and televisions, electronics and rent money were stolen.

Police went to the home and reviewed Evans' video as the investigation into Eastpointe break-ins continues.

Three men were seen on camera days later on David Street knocking on the door and then breaking into a home through the rear window. They ransacked the home, stealing two loaded handguns and cash, according to authorities.

In another incident, a man crawled through the kitchen window of an 80-year-old woman's home nearby.

Evans said police haven't made any arrests, but they indicated her case was closed. She said she doesn't understand why the case would be closed without an arrest.

