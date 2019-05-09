Eastpointe residents concerned about recent string of break-ins

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Police are investigating a home invasion after an 80-year-old woman woke up to find a man standing over her bed at about 4 a.m. Thursday.

According to authorities, the man broke in through a small kitchen window. The break-in happened just days after a Dairy Queen down the street from the home was buglarized.

Another home nearby was burglarized on April 27. Handguns, cash, medication and a child's piggy-bank were among the items stolen from that home.

Neighbors are frustrated and claim police haven't alerted residents about the break-ins. They want to know what's being done about the recent crime in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-9120.

