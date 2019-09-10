Effort to remove bodies of workers crushed to death by granite slabs lasts into Monday night

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Two workers were killed Monday when granite slabs shifted on top of them inside a warehouse in Sterling Heights, according to the fire chief.

Firefighters got the call before 3 p.m. Monday from the Stone Warehouse of Michigan on 19 Mile Road between Van Dyke and Merrill Road, according to Fire Chief Chris Martin.

The recovery effort to remove the bodies of the two workers lasted long into the night Monday. One of the victims was in his 30s, the other in his 50s.

Martin said two workers got pinned by several granite slabs and became trapped. He said both men were killed. He said the slabs are about 1,000 pounds each and around 5 feet wide and 8 feet long.

Firefighters worked with management to make sure everyone else was accounted for, Martin said. The building was evacuated while firefighters try to safely remove the slabs.

"We've asked them all to leave the building so we can keep everything nice and safe," Martin said.

The circumstances that led to the slabs falling on the men are still unclear, Martin said.

Authorities aren't releasing any additional information about the men at this time.

