Two workers killed by granite slabs in Sterling Heights warehouse, fire chief says

Two workers were killed Sept. 9, 2019, at a stone warehouse in Sterling Heights. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Two workers were killed Monday by granite slabs that shifted on top of them inside a warehouse in Sterling Heights, the fire chief said.

Firefighters got the call before 3 p.m. Monday from the Stone Warehouse of Michigan on 19 Mile Road between Van Dyke and Merrill Road, according to Fire Chief Chris Martin.

Martin said two workers got pinned by several granite slabs and became trapped. He said both men were killed.

"We're trying to slowly and methodically remove all that granite so we can get them out without anybody else getting hurt," Martin said.

He said the slabs are about 1,000 pounds each and around 5 feet wide and 8 feet long.

Firefighters worked with management to make sure everyone else was accounted for, Martin said. The building was evacuated while firefighters try to safely remove the slabs.

"We've asked them all to leave the building so we can keep everything nice and safe," Martin said.

The circumstances that led to the slabs falling on the men are still unclear, Martin said.

Authorities aren't releasing any additional information about the men at this time.

