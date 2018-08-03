August 7, 2018 Genesee County Primary Election results

This page offers Michigan Primary Election results for Genesee County races on Aug. 7, 2018.
Results for Genesee County Primary Election:
- Genesee County Commissioner
- 7th Circuit Court Judge
- Genesee County Mass Transportation Authority
- Genesee County Millage, Arts & Ed. Enrichment
- Genesee School District Millages
- Atlas Township Pathways Millage
- Davison City Charter Amendment
- Grand Blanc Mosquito, Fire Millages
- Lake Fenton Schools Millage
