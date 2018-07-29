August 7, 2018 Michigan Primary Election results

This page offers links to results for select races in the Aug. 7, 2018 Michigan Primary Election.
Check back for election results.
Michigan Governor's race results
- Republican race for Michigan governor
- Democratic race for Michigan governor
- Libertarian race for Michigan governor
Michigan U.S. Senate race results
- Republican race for Michigan U.S. Senate seat
Michigan U.S. House race results
- Democratic race for Michigan's U.S. House District 7 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan's U.S. House District 8 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan's U.S. House District 9 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan's U.S. House District 10 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan's U.S. House District 11 seat
- Republican race for Michigan's U.S. House District 11 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan's U.S. House District 13 seat
Michigan State House race results
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 1 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 2 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 3 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 4 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 5 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 6 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 7 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 8 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 9 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 10 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 11 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 12 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 13 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 14 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 16 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 19 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 27 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 28 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 29 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 30 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 31 seat
- Republican race for Michigan State House District 31 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 35 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 36 seat
- Republican race for Michigan State House District 37 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 38 seat
- Republican race for Michigan State House District 38 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 40 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 44 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 45 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 46 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 48 seat
- Republican race for Michigan State House District 51 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 54 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State House District 55 seat
Michigan State Senate race results
- Democratic race for Michigan State Senate District 1 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State Senate District 2 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State Senate District 3 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State Senate District 4 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State Senate District 5 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State Senate District 6 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State Senate District 7 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State Senate District 8 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State Senate District 9 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State Senate District 11 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State Senate District 14 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State Senate District 18 seat
- Democratic race for Michigan State Senate District 31 seat
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.