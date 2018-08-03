August 7, 2018 Oakland County Primary Election results

Here you can find Michigan Primary Election results for Oakland County races on Aug. 7, 2018.
ALSO SEE: Michigan Primary Election results
Results for Oakland County Primary Election:
- Oakland County Commissioner
- Oakland County Public Transportation Millage
- Pontiac Medical Marijuana Ordinance Proposals
- Addison Township Police, Fire, Transportation Millages
- Brandon Township Trustee
- Beverly Hills Proposals
- Bloomfield Township Safety Path Millage
- Highland Township Fire, Library, Police Millages
- Independence Township Police, Safety Path Millages
- Milford Township Fire Millage
- Waterford Township Police and Fire Special Assessment
- White Lake Township Police, Fire, Library Millages
- Farmington Hills Charter Amendment for Parks & Rec
- Oak Park Millages
- Orion Township Millages
- Royal Oak Recall of Elected Officer, Allow Commissioner to Run For Mayor
- Hazel Park Schools, Building & Site Sinking Fund Millages
