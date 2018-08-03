August 7, 2018 Wayne County Primary Election results

Here you can find 2018 Michigan Primary Election results for Wayne County races on Aug. 7.
ALSO SEE: Michigan Primary Election results
Results for Wayne County Primary Election:
- Wayne County Executive Republican
- Wayne County Executive Democratic
- Wayne County Commissioner
- Wayne County Public Transportation Millage
- Detroit City Charter Revision
- Brownstown Twp. Trustee
- Huron Township Clerk, Trustee, Police Millage
- Northville Township Trustee
- Sumpter Township Clerk, Treasurer, Trustee
- Ecorse City Council
- Dearborn Sewer System Bond Proposal
- Garden City Library Millage, Street Improvement Bond
- Grosse Pointe Woods Headlee Overrise
- Hamtramck Charter Amendment Proposal
- Wayne Library Millage
- Woodhaven Street Improvement Millage Renewal
- Wyandotte Charter Amendments
- Canton Township Road Improvement Millage
- Grosse Ile Township Millages
- Airport Community Schools Millage
- Lincoln Consolidated Schools Bond
- Romulus Community School Sinking Fund Millage
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.