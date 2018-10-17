General Election Results for Livingston County on Nov. 6, 2018

Michigan General Election results for races in Livingston County on Nov. 6, 2018.
County-wide races
- Livingston County Commissioner
- 44th Circuit Court Judge
- Lansing Community College Trustee
- Mott Community College Trustee
Northern Livingston County races
- Cohoctah Twp. Trustee
- Fowlerville Schools Board, Village Trustee
- Howell Schools Board, Sinking Fund
- Howell Twp. Trustee, Millage Rate Increase
- Webberville Community Schools Board Member
Southern Livingston County races
