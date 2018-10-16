General Election Results for Oakland County on Nov. 6, 2018

Michigan General Election results for races in Oakland County on Nov. 6, 2018.
County-wide races
- Oakland County Commissioner (Districts 1-21)
- Oakland County 43rd District Court
- Oakland County 48th District Court
Woodward Corridor
Northern Oakland County races
- Brandon Township School District Board, Police Millage
- Clarkston Mayor, City Council
- Fenton Charter Amendment, Road Millage
- Holly Village President, Council, Meeting Schedule
- Holly Area School District Bonding Proposal
- Independence Township Road Improvement
- Lake Orion Schools Improvement Bond
- Oakland Township Land Preservation Millage
- Ortonville Village President, Trustee
- Oxford Community Schools Board
- Oxford Township Parks & Rec Millage
- Pontiac School District Board
- Rochester Charter Amendment Proposal
- Springfield Township Police Millage
- Walled Lake Trailway Millage
- Waterford School Board, Community Center Bond
- White Lake Township Parks & Rec Millage
Southern Oakland County races
- Berkley Capital Improvement Millage, Community Center Bond
- Beverly Hills Village Council
- Bingham Farms Charter Amendment Proposals
- Clawson Charter Amendments
- Commerce Township Fire & Rescue
- Farmington Public School District Board
- Farmington Charter Amendment Proposal
- Farmington Hills Funding Road Infrastructure
- Franklin Village Pedestrian Lighting
- Hazel Park School District Board
- Huron Valley School District Board
- Huntington Woods Sewer Rehab Bond Proposal
- Madison District Public Schools Board
- Milford Village Charter Amendment Proposals
- Novi Community School District Board
- South Lyon Schools Board
- Southfield Public Schools Board
- Sylvan Lake City Council, Charter Amendment Proposal
- Troy School District Operating Millage
- West Bloomfield School Board
- Wolverine Lake Village Charter Amendments
