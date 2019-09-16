Democratic presidential forum featuring candidates taking place this fall in Detroit area

DETROIT - On Monday, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union announced it will host 2020 presidential candidate forums this fall in Michigan and Iowa.

The events will give 2020 presidential candidates the chance to speak to the 1.3 million members of the UFCW – one of the most critical blocs of voters for anyone aiming for the White House – about their vision and plans to address critical issues, such as the 36 million American jobs threatened by automation and companies like Amazon.

Confirmed presidential candidates include Senator Michael Bennet, Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Bernie Sanders, and Senator Elizabeth Warren.



UFCW International President Marc Perrone released the following statement:



“Hard-working Americans deserve an economy that creates good jobs now, and in the years ahead. Every candidate who wants to be President of the United States has a responsibility to share their vision and ideas, and how they will address major threats to the future of work, like automation and the companies that are pushing this vision, like Amazon. Our 1.3 million members and their families will play a major role in the 2020 election, and as we have heard from our members, they want to know exactly where these presidential candidates stand on the issues that matter to them and their families.”



Each of the UFCW 2020 Presidential Candidate Forums will feature three or more presidential candidates who will answer questions from UFCW members in attendance and via video.

The forum schedule is as follows:

• September 29 – Detroit Area, Michigan

• October 13 – Des Moines Area, Iowa

