Emergency winter resources available to help Detroit residents fight extreme cold

DETROIT - Warming centers are open to offer Detroit residents a break from frigid temperatures. City departments are mobilizing emergency resources for residents faced with housing emergencies, such as lack of heat or homelessness.

“As temperatures drop, we want to make sure we are prepared to address any and all problems that we face as a city each winter,” said Arthur Jemison, Chief of Services and Infrastructure. “Whether it’s providing shelter to those experiencing homelessness, addressing buildings without heat or even protecting our pets in the cold, we are prepared to ensure all Detroiters have a safe winter season.”

For all other residents looking to avoid the cold temperatures, the city has opened three warming centers, in conjunction with two local nonprofit homeless service providers. The City of Detroit is contracting with Cass Community Social Services and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (two locations) to provide temporary relief to persons who are homeless when year-round shelters may be at capacity.



The full list of warming centers can be found below:

For Families with Children and Unaccompanied Youth (age 18-24):

• Southwest Solutions Housing Resource Center, 1600 Porter Street., Detroit.

Hours: Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For Singles Adults:

• NSO Tumaini Center, 3430 Third Avenue. Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• NOAH Project, 23 East Adams. Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For Veterans:

• Healthcare for Homeless Veterans, 4646 John R. Street on the 2nd Floor, Red Section Hours: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

• Veterans Community Resource & Referral Center, 301 Piquette Street. Hours: Sunday – Sunday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Staff at the access points will assist to explore alternatives to shelter or make shelter placement for the night. After hours or during weekends and holidays, those seeking shelter should present in person at one of the following warming center locations:



Cass Community Social Services 1534 Webb, Detroit 48206 | 313.883.2277

40 warming center beds for:

• Families with children

• Single women



Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries Genesis House 3 | 3840 Fairview, Detroit 48214 | 313.331.8990

45 warming center beds for:

• Families with children

• Single women



Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries 3rd Street | 3535 Third Ave, Detroit 48201 | 313.993.6703

45 warming center beds for:

• Single men only

In addition, residents may visit any of the City’s recreation centers during regular hours of operation.

DETROIT RECREATION CENTERS

Adams Butzel Center, 10500 Lyndon Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Butzel Family, 7737 Kercheval Monday - Friday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.



Clemente Center, 2631 Bagley Monday - Friday 1 - 9 p.m.



Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser Road Monday – Friday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.



Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby Dr. Monday – Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive Monday – Friday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.



Heilmann Center, 19601 Crusade Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.



Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort St

Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Lasky Center, 13200 Fenelon Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.



Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.; Saturday - Sunday 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere Monday – Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Williams Recreation Center, 8431 Rosa Parks Monday - Friday 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

