Employee puts HR representative in choke hold, stabs her with pen while resigning from Troy company

Sakyra Ellis accused of attacking human resources employee

By Derick Hutchinson

TROY, Mich. - A 28-year-old woman is accused of attacking a human resources employee while resigning from a Troy company.

Officers were called to a business on West Big Beaver Road around 1:30 p.m. July 3 after reports of an employee being stabbed with a pen.

The human resources employee said Sakyra Keyona Ellis, 28, of Redford Township, was resigning from the company and turning in her equipment when she turned in a broken computer tablet.

When the HR employee told Ellis she had to pay $500 for the tablet to be fixed, Ellis got angry, officials said. She put the HR employee into a choke hold and stabbed her with a pen, according to authorities.

Ellis fled the office before police arrived, but her black 206 Nissan Altima was pulled over near I-75 and West 14 Mile Road. She was arrested and charged with assault and battery.

Ellis was arraigned Friday and is being held on $250 bail.

