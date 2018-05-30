Engaged couple shot to death at home on Patton Street in Detroit

DETROIT - A man and woman who were engaged to be married were shot to death early Wednesday morning at a home on Patton Street near Plymouth and Evergreen roads in Detroit.

Two men wearing masks barged through front door to home about 12:30 a.m. A 48-year-old man ran out the front door of the home to try to get away. However, one of the suspects chased after him and shot and killed the man on his front lawn.

The 45-year-old woman was found fatally shot in her head in the family room.

There were other family members, all in their 20s or older, at the home. One of them escaped the home by jumping out a window. Another woman fled out another door. Another family member already was outside when the shooting happened. None of them were injured.

The suspects were wearing masks at the time of the shooting, leaving a vague description. They were driving a white Dodge SUV.

The identities of the victims are not being shared at this time.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Patton Street needs to contact Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

