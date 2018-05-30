Detroit police investigate double fatal shooting at home on Patton

DETROIT - Homicide investigators from the Detroit Police Department are investigating a double fatal shooting on the city's west side.

According to police, the shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 10000 block of Patton, which is near Plymouth and Evergreen roads.

A 48-year-old man fled from the house after answering a knock on the front door. He was found dead on the front yard. Inside the home a 45-year-old woman was found in the family room also dead from a gunshot.

The description of the suspects is limited: Two men driving a white Dodge SUV.

If you have any information you're asked to call Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260.

NEW: Engaged couple shot to death at home on Patton Street in Detroit

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.