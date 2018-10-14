Envelope containing $2,000 stolen from Oak Park restaurant

OAK PARK, Mich. - An envelope containing $2,000 was taken Saturday from the Sahara Restaurant & Grill on Coolidge Highway.

Terry Lynn, a customer, had the money on her to pay her employees. She left the envelope on the counter, and when she returned, the envelope was gone.

Surveillance video shows a woman walk up to Lynn as she was waiting for her takeout order. When Lynn left, the second woman casually placed her belongings on top of the envelope and took it.

Management shared the video in hopes that someone will recognize the woman.

A police report has been filed and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Park Police Department at 248-691-7520.

