Evacuations over in Madison Heights after gas main break on 13 Mile Road

A gas main break has caused evacuations in Madison Heights. (WDIV)

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Businesses and residents were evacuated Friday after a gas main break in Madison Heights.

The gas main break was near the intersection of 13 Mile and John R roads, officials said.

A construction crew was working on 13 Mile Road and struck a gas main, according to authorities.

Consumers Energy officials capped the gas main. Crews reopened 13 Mile Road between John R and Dequindre roads.

The evacuations have also ended.

