Evacuations over in Madison Heights after gas main break on 13 Mile Road

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Businesses and residents were evacuated Friday after a gas main break in Madison Heights.
The gas main break was near the intersection of 13 Mile and John R roads, officials said.
A construction crew was working on 13 Mile Road and struck a gas main, according to authorities.
Consumers Energy officials capped the gas main. Crews reopened 13 Mile Road between John R and Dequindre roads.
The evacuations have also ended.
