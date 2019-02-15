Ex-boyfriend takes stand in deadly Fitzgerald High School stabbing case

WARREN, Mich. - Tanaya Lewis sat silently in court during her preliminary hearing Friday morning to face a charge of first-degree murder after she was accused of stabbing another student.

Lewis is accused of approaching Danyna Gibson in class and pulling out a straight-edge kitchen knife, which she had brought from home, before stabbing Gibson two times in the chest. During the initial attack, Gibson was stabbed in the heart, according to police. She was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Lewis' boyfriend at the time, Evan Gorospe, was also friends with Gibson. Gorospe spoke of a controlling relationship and that Lewis didn't approve of his friendship with Gibson.

"She was yelling at me," Gorospe said. "Like, 'Don't have any girls at your house. That's not allowed. You're not allowed to talk to girls. She's not allowed over anymore.'"

He said Gibson told him Lewis cheated on him and just before the deadly attack, he received confusing texts from Lewis.

"She goes, 'It's time,' and I said, 'What do you mean?'" Gorospe said.

When he found out Gibson had been stabbed, Gorospe texted Lewis asking what she did.

"I texted her again asking, "What'd you do, why'd you do this?'" Gorospe said. "There could have been another way, but she never responded."

If convicted, Lewis could face life in prison.

