Ex-Michigan State president charged in Nassar case due in court today

LANSING, Mich. - The former president of Michigan State University who pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to police during in the investigation of former USA Gymnastics and university doctor Larry Nassar is due in court Tuesday.

Lou Anna Simon remains free on bond after being arraigned on charges. Her preliminary examination hearing is set to start Tuesday with a witness taking the stand. That witness will remain anonymous.

Simon is facing four counts of lying to a peace officer, according to a felony warrant from the Michigan Attorney General's office. She is accused of knowingly and willfully making statements about the Nassar investigation that she knew were false or misleading.

Her defense attorneys called the charges bogus.

Simon resigned in January 2018 after 13 years as president amid criticism of her handling of the Nassar scandal. She was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. She also had to surrender her passport to the court.

