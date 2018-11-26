Ex-Michigan State president Simon arraigned on charges of lying to Nassar investigators

LANSING, Mich. - The former president of Michigan State University is free on bond after pleading not guilty to charges of lying to investigators in the investigation of former USA Gymnastics and university doctor Larry Nassar.

Lou Anna Simon was arraigned in court Monday and is facing four counts of lying to a peace officer, according to a felony warrant from the Michigan Attorney General's office. She is accused of knowingly and willfully making statements about the Nassar investigation that she knew were false or misleading.

Simon resigned in January after 13 years as president amid criticism of her handling of the Nassar scandal.

Simon was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. She will have to surrender her passport to the court. A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

