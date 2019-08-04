FAA investigating Saturday plane crash in Saginaw County

The FAA is investigating a small plane crash in Saginaw County that occurred on Aug. 3, 2019.

According to authorities, four people were in a Cessna plane that crashed at about 10 a.m. Saturday in Saginaw County.

WEYI reports the plane crashed near the intersection of Spence and Fordney roads. The plane had left Flint and was traveling to Beaver Island. Authorities said the plane experienced engine trouble and a wing caught a guidewire, causing the plane to flip over.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating. No major injuries were reported.

