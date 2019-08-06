False allegations of active shooter in Michigan prompt Detroit police to respond

DETROIT - False allegations of an active shooter in Michigan have been posted on social media, according to Detroit police.

This comes shortly after two mass shootings left at least 31 dead in Ohio and Texas over the weekend.

Detroit police have responded on social media regarding the allegations of an active shooter in Detroit and other locations in Michigan.

"During a time where the county is mourning the loss of scores of innocent people, due to recent mass shootings, spreading false information such as this is malicious, it’s reckless and irresponsible," the Detroit police social media post said. "It’s important that accurate information is given to prevent fear. If you did not hear it from the Detroit Police Department, it is not true."

The photo accompanying the post was an image of a different social media post that police said is completely false. The false post urges residents in Detroit, Lansing, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids to seek shelter.

The false report of an active shooter has multiple misspellings.

View the Detroit police Facebook post below, or by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.