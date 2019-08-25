Family ambushed, robbed in home's driveway on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A family was held at gunpoint in their own driveway Sunday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 6800 block of Grandmont Avenue, near the Southfield Freeway.

The family's 9-year-old daughter had just gone inside and the door to the house was still open when the family was ambushed by armed men wearing ski masks in the driveway.

"I was scared of a bullet going to my head," said one woman. "I didn't know how to react. I was stuck."

That woman was in the driver's seat of her vehicle with her husband sitting beside her when their car was surrounded by three men with guns.

The woman's husband managed to get out of the car and one of the gunmen ordered him to empty his pockets and hand over watches. He somehow remained calm.

As the gunmen inched closer to the home, the grandmother got the kids out of the house and called police from a neighbor's house.

The gunmen managed to get away with the woman's purse.

The family believes they were targeted by the gunmen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5600.

