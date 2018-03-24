Family continues search for Detroit woman missing from Midtown for more than 2 weeks

DETROIT - The family of a Detroit mother who has been missing since March 7 is continuing its search for the mother of five.

Alisha McQueen's sister last saw her on March 7 at 7:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Warren Avenue. When the sister returned at 1:30 a.m. March 8, Alisha McQueen, 27, was gone, and she hasn't been seen or heard from since then.

McQueen is in good physical condition but suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

She is described as a black woman with brown eyes and black hair that reaches her neck. She was wearing a black curly wig with brown highlights, which is a little longer than shoulder length. McQueen stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-596-1340 or 313-596-5300.

